BERKLEY BEER COMPANY

In the year 2012, our beer was born in a barn in the small farming community of Berkley, MA. Berkley Beer Co. outgrew the three-barrel nano brewery and moved into a warehouse on the banks of the Taunton River, converted into a state-of-the-art brewhouse, taproom, and kitchen.
Our passion for creating an honest brew is great - crafted, brewed, and canned by us for guaranteed quality and unparalleled taste.

Popular Items

Prosciutto wrapped asparagus$16.00
Pencil asparagus / Prosciutto/ Parmesan cheese/ Green Goddess/ Lemon zest
Taco Pizza$16.00
Ground beef or chicken, fire roasted salsa, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, cilantro, tortilla chip crunch and sour cream.
Salted Pretzel & Caramel$6.50
Wheelhouse pretzel with salt and served with a side of caramel.
BBC Nachos$14.00
Yellow corn tortilla chips topped with white cheddar, our house made ale cheese sauce, pickled jalapenos, and pico de gallo.
Frittata$14.00
Bacon, spinach, tomato, fresh mozzarella topped with a vinaigrette spinach.
Taproom Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Shaved turkey, with avocado spread, bibb lettuce, roasted tomato, garlic herb aioli, cheddar cheese served on a french roll.
Corned Beef Reuben$14.00
House made sauerkraut with shaved corned beef, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on rye bread served with a side of chips. *Make it a Rachel and substitute turkey for corned beef.*
Dessert Pretzel$5.50
Our wheelhouse pretzel rolled in cinnamon sugar.
Cheese Pizza$10.00
10” pizza with house made marinara and House cheese blend.
Cubano Sandwich$14.00
French roll topped with pulled pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and beer mustard with a bag of Cape Cod chips on the side.
Location

10 Ingell St,

Taunton MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
