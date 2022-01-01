Berkley restaurants you'll love

Berkley restaurants
Toast
  • Berkley

Berkley's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Cake
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Must-try Berkley restaurants

Amici's Kitchen and Living Room image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amici's Kitchen and Living Room

3249 Twelve Mile, Berkley

Avg 4.7 (1616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Garden$11.00
Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, green pepper and croutons served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Calabrian Bread$14.00
Mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, calabrian chilis, parmesan, finished with a spicy honey drizzle. Served with a side of our garlic romano dressing.
More about Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
Crispelli's image

PIZZA

Crispelli's

28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispelli Entree Salad$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
11" Margherita$9.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Small Crispelli Salad$6.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
More about Crispelli's
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

 

Bagger Dave's Tavern

2972 Coolidge Highway, Berkley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Cheese Bacon$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
Kids Cheeseburger$6.95
Served with side and drink
Great American Cheeseburger$11.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern
Crispelli's Catering image

PIZZA

Crispelli's Catering

28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7896 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crispelli's Catering
Casa Amado image

 

Casa Amado

2705 Coolidge Hwy, Berkley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Casa Amado
