Berkley restaurants you'll love

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
3249 Twelve Mile, Berkley
Popular items
Mediterranean
|$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Garden
|$11.00
Romaine, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, green pepper and croutons served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Calabrian Bread
|$14.00
Mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, calabrian chilis, parmesan, finished with a spicy honey drizzle. Served with a side of our garlic romano dressing.
PIZZA
Crispelli's
28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley
Popular items
Crispelli Entree Salad
|$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
11" Margherita
|$9.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Small Crispelli Salad
|$6.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
Bagger Dave's Tavern
2972 Coolidge Highway, Berkley
Popular items
Crispy Cheese Bacon
|$12.50
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato,
lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.95
Served with side and drink
Great American Cheeseburger
|$11.50
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun