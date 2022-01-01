Berkley pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Berkley

Amici's Kitchen and Living Room image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amici's Kitchen and Living Room

3249 Twelve Mile, Berkley

Avg 4.7 (1616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Bread$14.00
Fontina, feta, oregano, chopped kalamata olives, fresh julienne basil, and olive oil. Served with a side of our garlic romano dressing.
Calabrian Bread$14.00
Mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, calabrian chilis, parmesan, finished with a spicy honey drizzle. Served with a side of our garlic romano dressing.
Mediterranean$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
More about Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
Crispelli's image

PIZZA

Crispelli's

28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7896 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
11" Margherita$9.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
Small Crispelli Salad$6.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
Crispelli Entree Salad$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
More about Crispelli's
Crispelli's Catering image

PIZZA

Crispelli's Catering

28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7896 reviews)
Takeout
More about Crispelli's Catering
