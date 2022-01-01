Berkley pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amici's Kitchen and Living Room
3249 Twelve Mile, Berkley
|Greek Bread
|$14.00
Fontina, feta, oregano, chopped kalamata olives, fresh julienne basil, and olive oil. Served with a side of our garlic romano dressing.
|Calabrian Bread
|$14.00
Mozzarella, thick-cut pepperoni, calabrian chilis, parmesan, finished with a spicy honey drizzle. Served with a side of our garlic romano dressing.
|Mediterranean
|$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, kalamata olives and feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
PIZZA
Crispelli's
28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley
|11" Margherita
|$9.95
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.
|Small Crispelli Salad
|$6.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.
|Crispelli Entree Salad
|$10.50
house blend lettuce, garbanzo beans, cucumber, carrot, tomato, black olive, parmesan cheese, red wine vinaigrette.