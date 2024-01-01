Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chili in
Berkley
/
Berkley
/
Chili
Berkley restaurants that serve chili
PIZZA
Crispelli's - Berkley
28939 Woodward Ave, Berkley
Avg 4.7
(7896 reviews)
Side Chili Garlic
$0.75
More about Crispelli's - Berkley
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley
2972 Coolidge Highway, Berkley
No reviews yet
Turkey Black Bean Chili Cup
$4.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl
$6.95
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley
