Nachos in Berkley

Nacho Kit - 2 - 4 people

Get ready for these loaded build yourself nachos.

Each kit includes:

- 8oz hot queso

- 8oz pico de gallo

- 4 oz sour cream

- Black Beans

- Pickled jalapeno

- 2 salsas (3.25oz)

Choice of chicken, pork, mushroom, picadillo (seasoned ground beef), or bistec.

For pick up only on Sunday, February 11th, 2024 between 4:00pm - 7:00pm.

