Nachos in Berkley
Berkley restaurants that serve nachos
More about Casa Amado
Casa Amado
2705 Coolidge Hwy, Berkley
|Nacho Kits
|$25.00
Nacho Kit - 2 - 4 people
Get ready for these loaded build yourself nachos.
Each kit includes:
- 8oz hot queso
- 8oz pico de gallo
- 4 oz sour cream
- Black Beans
- Pickled jalapeno
- 2 salsas (3.25oz)
Choice of chicken, pork, mushroom, picadillo (seasoned ground beef), or bistec.
For pick up only on Sunday, February 11th, 2024 between 4:00pm - 7:00pm.
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley
Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley
2972 Coolidge Highway, Berkley
|C/O - Santa Fe Nachos
|$13.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, black olives, fresh jalapenos. Guacamole and Sour Cream served on the side
|Santa Fe Nachos
|$13.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, black olives, fresh jalapenos. Guacamole and Sour Cream served on the side