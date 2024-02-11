Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Berkley

Go
Berkley restaurants
Toast

Berkley restaurants that serve nachos

Consumer pic

 

Casa Amado

2705 Coolidge Hwy, Berkley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Kits$25.00
Nacho Kit - 2 - 4 people
Get ready for these loaded build yourself nachos.
Each kit includes:
- 8oz hot queso
- 8oz pico de gallo
- 4 oz sour cream
- Black Beans
- Pickled jalapeno
- 2 salsas (3.25oz)
Choice of chicken, pork, mushroom, picadillo (seasoned ground beef), or bistec.
For pick up only on Sunday, February 11th, 2024 between 4:00pm - 7:00pm.
More about Casa Amado
Bagger Dave's Tavern image

 

Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley

2972 Coolidge Highway, Berkley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C/O - Santa Fe Nachos$13.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, black olives, fresh jalapenos. Guacamole and Sour Cream served on the side
Santa Fe Nachos$13.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, black olives, fresh jalapenos. Guacamole and Sour Cream served on the side
More about Bagger Dave's Tavern - Berkley

Browse other tasty dishes in Berkley

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Berkley to explore

Troy

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (119 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (195 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1326 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston