Berlin Bistro
Bold brews and California farm to table cuisine in the heart of the East Village of Long Beach!
420 E 4th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
420 E 4th Street
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pop's Java
Family owned in memory of commercial fishing Father
AMMATOLI
Taste the freshness of the Levant!
Big Catch Seafood House
Come in and enjoy!
Birdies n Brews
Come in and enjoy!