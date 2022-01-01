Go
Toast

Berlin Bistro

Bold brews and California farm to table cuisine in the heart of the East Village of Long Beach!

420 E 4th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (1871 reviews)

Popular Items

BEC Sandwich$16.00
Thick cut Nueske's bacon, cheese, egg, and greens on a brioche bun dressed with smokey aioli
Nitro Cold Brew
The Linden$17.00
2 fried eggs, local bread, house jam, salted butter, nueske's bacon, bottom less cup of coffee or iced tea
Mexican Mocha
VEGAN Morning Glory Muffin$5.00
White Mocha
Berlin Burger$17.00
Sirloin steak patty, avocado, white cheddar cheese, Nueske's bacon, arugula, Brioche Bun
Veggie Quiche$7.00
egg, cheese, tomato, peppers, spinach, mushroom
Latte
Avocado Beet Toast [Vegan]$14.00
VEGAN smoked beet tahini, sliced avocado, pickled beets, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, garnished with cilantro and olive oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

420 E 4th Street

Long Beach CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pop's Java

No reviews yet

Family owned in memory of commercial fishing Father

AMMATOLI

No reviews yet

Taste the freshness of the Levant!

Big Catch Seafood House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Birdies n Brews

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston