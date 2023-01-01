Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Berlin
/
Berlin
/
Cake
Berlin restaurants that serve cake
The Avenue - Berlin
958 Farmington Avenue, Berlin
No reviews yet
Molten Lava Cake
$8.00
Cannoli Cake
$6.50
More about The Avenue - Berlin
SliceWorks Berlin
1863 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Cake
$7.00
CARROT CAKE
$7.00
More about SliceWorks Berlin
