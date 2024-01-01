Cheeseburgers in Berlin
Berlin restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Sadie's Sunrise Cafe
Sadie's Sunrise Cafe
196 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin
|Classic Cheeseburger with Fries
|$14.50
Custom blend all beef burger with American Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup and Mustard on our Brioche Bun Served with French Fries
More about Soulfully Vegan - Berlin - 1240 Farmington Avenue
Soulfully Vegan - Berlin - 1240 Farmington Avenue
1240 Farmington Avenue, Berlin
|Double Cheeseburger
|$15.00
double patty, lettuce, tomato, mayo, double cheese, grilled onions, house sauce
NF,SF
|Cheeseburger Fries
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, crumbled patty, over a bed of fries, drizzled with house made cheese sauce, and house sauce