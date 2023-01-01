Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Berlin

Berlin restaurants
Berlin restaurants that serve chicken rolls

The Avenue - Berlin

958 Farmington Avenue, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parm Roll$8.00
Marinara, Mozzarella Cheese. Cutlet Contains Gluten.
More about The Avenue - Berlin
Item pic

 

SliceWorks Berlin

1863 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Roll$8.00
fried chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
More about SliceWorks Berlin

