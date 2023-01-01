Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Berlin

Berlin restaurants
Berlin restaurants that serve chili

Hop Häus - Berlin

9 Steele Boulevard, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bison Chili$14.00
sustainably sourced grass-fed bison, tender tomato filet , peruvian chili peppers, cherry peppers, carrots & black beans. topped with scallions, crème fraiche & aged cheddar.
More about Hop Häus - Berlin
Item pic

 

Mimo Bistro

138 Main St, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Chili$8.00
Homemade chili make with turkey, beans, and touch of chipotle. Topped with fresh pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, and sour cream
Turkey Chili Bowl$13.00
Our homemade Turkey Chili over Rice. Served with Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo. (GF, SF)
More about Mimo Bistro

