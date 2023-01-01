Chili in Berlin
Berlin restaurants that serve chili
Hop Häus - Berlin
9 Steele Boulevard, Berlin
|Bison Chili
|$14.00
sustainably sourced grass-fed bison, tender tomato filet , peruvian chili peppers, cherry peppers, carrots & black beans. topped with scallions, crème fraiche & aged cheddar.
Mimo Bistro
138 Main St, Berlin
|Turkey Chili
|$8.00
Homemade chili make with turkey, beans, and touch of chipotle. Topped with fresh pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese, and sour cream
|Turkey Chili Bowl
|$13.00
Our homemade Turkey Chili over Rice. Served with Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo. (GF, SF)