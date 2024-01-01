Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Berlin

Go
Berlin restaurants
Toast

Berlin restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Consumer pic

 

The Avenue - Berlin

958 Farmington Avenue, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spumoni Tartufo$7.00
Strawberry | Pistachio | Chocolate Gelato
Cherry Center | Dark Chocolate Shell
More about The Avenue - Berlin
Consumer pic

 

Mimo Bistro

138 Main St, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Mousse$2.50
More about Mimo Bistro

Map

