Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate mousse in
Berlin
/
Berlin
/
Chocolate Mousse
Berlin restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
The Avenue - Berlin
958 Farmington Avenue, Berlin
No reviews yet
Spumoni Tartufo
$7.00
Strawberry | Pistachio | Chocolate Gelato
Cherry Center | Dark Chocolate Shell
More about The Avenue - Berlin
Mimo Bistro
138 Main St, Berlin
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse
$2.50
More about Mimo Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Berlin
Salmon
Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Bread
Cobb Salad
French Fries
Shrimp Salad
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Pies
More near Berlin to explore
Southington
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(61 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(409 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(393 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston