Garlic bread in
Berlin
/
Berlin
/
Garlic Bread
Berlin restaurants that serve garlic bread
Vito's Pizza
1861 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$5.00
More about Vito's Pizza
Square Peg Pizza Berlin
151 Webster Square Road, Berlin
No reviews yet
Cheesy Garlic Bread
$8.00
Oozy mozzarella cheese layered over garlic bread with a side of our
house- made marinara sauce.
More about Square Peg Pizza Berlin
