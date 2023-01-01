Mac and cheese in Berlin
Berlin restaurants that serve mac and cheese
The Avenue - Berlin
958 Farmington Avenue, Berlin
|BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$22.00
Cellentani Pasta, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Chives
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$23.00
Breaded Chicken, Shells, Creamy Cheese Blend
Hop Haus Craft Eatery Berlin - Hop Haus - Berlin
9 Steele Boulevard, Berlin
|Porky Mac & Cheese
|$22.25
cavatappi pasta with haus smoked pork belly, pulled pork, bacon & crispy prosciutto tossed in our haus made mac & cheese sauce and topped with a sunny fried egg.