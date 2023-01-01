Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Berlin
/
Berlin
/
Tiramisu
Berlin restaurants that serve tiramisu
The Avenue - Berlin
958 Farmington Avenue, Berlin
No reviews yet
Tiramisu Cake
$6.50
More about The Avenue - Berlin
SliceWorks Berlin
1863 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin
No reviews yet
TIRAMISU
$7.00
More about SliceWorks Berlin
Browse other tasty dishes in Berlin
Cake
Salmon
Cookies
Chicken Wraps
Eggplant Parm
Caprese Salad
Spinach Salad
Garlic Bread
More near Berlin to explore
Southington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Wethersfield
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
Rocky Hill
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Cromwell
No reviews yet
Newington
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(295 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(811 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston