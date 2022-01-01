Berlin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Berlin
More about Ocean Pines Yacht Club
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
Mumfords Landing Rd, Berlin
|Popular items
|Black & Blue
|$13.00
Blackened chicken breast, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, black cherry balsamic glaze.
|Margherita
|$11.00
Oven roasted tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella cheese.
|The YC Club
|$12.00
Peppered turkey breast, baked ham, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, Your choice of white or wheat.
Served with chips.