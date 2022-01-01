Cake in Berlin
Southgate Grill
11033 Nicholas Ln, Berlin
|Double Crab Cake Entrée
|$36.99
Two 5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cakes
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$18.99
5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cake
|Single Crab Cake Entrée
|$21.99
5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cake
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
Mumfords Landing Rd, Berlin
|The Cake
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, chipotle tartar.
Served with chips.
|Crab Cake Ent
|$28.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, Old Bay and cheddar Yukon mashed potatoes, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower and red pepper coulis.