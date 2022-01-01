Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Berlin

Go
Berlin restaurants
Toast

Berlin restaurants that serve cake

Southgate Grill image

 

Southgate Grill

11033 Nicholas Ln, Berlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Double Crab Cake Entrée$36.99
Two 5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cakes
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.99
5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cake
Single Crab Cake Entrée$21.99
5oz Homemade Lump Maryland Crab Cake
More about Southgate Grill
Ocean Pines Yacht Club image

 

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

Mumfords Landing Rd, Berlin

Avg 4.4 (981 reviews)
Takeout
The Cake$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, broiled on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, chipotle tartar.
Served with chips.
Crab Cake Ent$28.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, Old Bay and cheddar Yukon mashed potatoes, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower and red pepper coulis.
More about Ocean Pines Yacht Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Berlin

Greek Salad

Chicken Tenders

Coleslaw

Salmon

French Fries

Crab Cakes

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Berlin to explore

Ocean City

Avg 4.1 (52 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston