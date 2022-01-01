Go
Toast

Bernardins

Come in and enjoy!

901 West 4th Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

901 West 4th Street

Winston-Salem NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro

No reviews yet

Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro has been operating as a locally-owned, independent business since September 2008. We understand
the importance of supporting small, family-run businesses. For this reason, whenever possible, we try to source as much as we can from similar, local companies. Additionally, we prioritize producers who value humane treatment of animals, environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.

The Porch

No reviews yet

Casual TexMex restaurant with award winning margaritas and funky vibe! Located in West End, Winston Salem.

West End Poke

No reviews yet

Pronounced Poh-Kay, it’s fresh, healthy and delicious, taking all the best components of sushi and putting them into a bowl.

Dom's

No reviews yet

Plant based comfort food located in the heart of downtown Winston Salem.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston