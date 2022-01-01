Bernardins
Come in and enjoy!
901 West 4th Street
Location
901 West 4th Street
Winston-Salem NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mozelle's Fresh Southern Bistro
Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro has been operating as a locally-owned, independent business since September 2008. We understand
the importance of supporting small, family-run businesses. For this reason, whenever possible, we try to source as much as we can from similar, local companies. Additionally, we prioritize producers who value humane treatment of animals, environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
The Porch
Casual TexMex restaurant with award winning margaritas and funky vibe! Located in West End, Winston Salem.
West End Poke
Pronounced Poh-Kay, it’s fresh, healthy and delicious, taking all the best components of sushi and putting them into a bowl.
Dom's
Plant based comfort food located in the heart of downtown Winston Salem.