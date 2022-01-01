Bernardi's II
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
123 N Mill • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
123 N Mill
Pontiac IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Bob & Ringo's Grill & Smokehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Pizzas by Marchelloni
Daily specials! FAMOUS Beef Rolls, Specialty Pizzas, Cheesy Dough
Nuggets and More! We deliver to Pontiac, IL and surrounding areas. Call us today!
Pontiac Family Kitchen
Come in and enjoy! Breakfast Lunch or Dinner .
Traditional American restaurant serving breakfast all day homemade soups and specials.
Burgers & Beer
BAR • GRILL • SPECIALTY BURGERS