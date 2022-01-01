Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar

Go
Popular Items

Tuna Tartare$18.00
spicy aioli, pomme gaufrette
Ground Sirloin Burger$18.00
french fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Paillard$24.00
roasted corn, baby arugula, black beans & sherry shallot vinaigrette
Trout Almandine$26.00
basmati rice & sautéed spinach (GF)
Seasonal Vegetables$13.00
Mesclun Salad$12.00
asparagus, avocado, fennel, grape tomatoes, dijon vinaigrette
Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
mixed greens, caramelized walnuts, pears
Daisy Bay Oysters - per piece$3.25
PEI Canada - per piece
cocktail sauce & mignonette sauce
Flatbread Pizza$12.00
Grilled Octopus$16.00
chorizo, castelvetrano olives, garbanzo beans, sweet drop peppers, preserved lemon aioli
Location

20 West Lane

Ridgefield CT

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
