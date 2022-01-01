Go
Toast

Bernard's Catering

For Easter & Passover, place orders by Friday, April 7th for pickup Thursday April 14th thru 17th

20 West Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Braised Brisket$25.00
per person
Potato Kugel$12.00
per pound - serves 3 -4 people
Potato Latkes$18.00
per dozen
Gefilta Fish$4.00
per piece
French Cut Breast of Chicken$25.00
per person
Chopped Chicken Liver$15.00
per pint
Charoset$12.00
per pint
Sweet Potato & Carrot Tzimmes$13.00
per pound - served 3-4
Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroons$15.00
per 1/2 dozen
Matzo Ball Soup$15.00
per quart, includes 6 balls & julienne vegetables
See full menu

Location

20 West Lane

RIDGEFIELD CT

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bernard's & Sarah’s Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gofer Ice Cream Ridgefield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

38 Danbury Rd

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Early Bird

No reviews yet

Family Owned & Operated Since 1991
Breakfast & Lunch, Comfort Food, Salads, Desserts

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston