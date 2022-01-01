Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bernardsville restaurants you'll love

Bernardsville restaurants
  • Bernardsville

Must-try Bernardsville restaurants

Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria image

 

Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria - Bernardsville

88 Morristown Rd, Bernardsville

Popular items
Margherita Pizza$23.00
Fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce and fresh basil on a thin crust, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Lazio Panini$13.00
Grilled chicken, pesto, roasted peppers and mozzarella cheese
Margherita Slice$3.25
Osteria Morini and Nicoletta NJ. image

PIZZA

Osteria Morini & Nicoletta NJ

107 Morristown Rd, Bernardsville

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)
Popular items
Calabrese$23.00
thick cut pepperoni, fennel sausage, red onions, mozzarella
Polpettine$15.00
prosciutto & pistachio-mortadella meatballs, pomodoro, ricotta, parmesan
Classica$17.00
whole milk mozzarella, aged parmigiano, tomato sauce, fresh basil
Consumer pic

 

Bistro Seven Three - 73 Mine Brook Road

73 Mine Brook Road, Bernardsville

