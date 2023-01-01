Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Bernardsville

Bernardsville restaurants
Bernardsville restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria image

 

Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria - Bernardsville

88 Morristown Rd, Bernardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza$26.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Breaded eggplant, baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.
Eggplant Parmigiana$22.00
Breaded eggplant, baked with marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
Served with choice of pasta and side dinner salad.
More about Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria - Bernardsville
Bistro Seven Three - 73 Mine Brook Road

73 Mine Brook Road, Bernardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuscan Three-Cheese Eggplant Parmigiana$28.00
Oven Roasted Eggplant, Pecorino, Parmesan & Mozzarella, Fresh Pappardelle, Tomato Basil Sauce
More about Bistro Seven Three - 73 Mine Brook Road

