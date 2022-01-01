Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Bernardsville

Go
Bernardsville restaurants
Toast

Bernardsville restaurants that serve gnocchi

Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria image

 

Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria - Bernardsville

88 Morristown Rd, Bernardsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gnocchi Bolognese$21.00
Includes side dinner salad.
Baked Gnocchi$18.00
Includes side dinner salad.
More about Lenny’s Pizzeria & Trattoria - Bernardsville
Item pic

PIZZA

Osteria Morini & Nicoletta NJ

107 Morristown Rd, Bernardsville

Avg 4.3 (738 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gnocchi Pomodoro Kit$23.00
everything you need for the perfect gnocchi pomodoro -1 lb of house-made gnocchi, 32 oz pomodoro sauce, and a pint of parmigiano reggiano (serves up to 4 guests)
Gnocchi$0.00
ricotta dumplings, white wine, pancetta, fava beans, basil, parmigiano reggiamo
Gnocchi$25.00
ricotta dumplings, white wine sauce, pancetta, fava beans, basil parmigiano reggiano
More about Osteria Morini & Nicoletta NJ

Browse other tasty dishes in Bernardsville

Calamari

Pies

Chicken Parmesan

Garlic Bread

Shrimp Scampi

Salmon

Pesto Pizza

Map

More near Bernardsville to explore

Morristown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Parsippany

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Summit

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rockaway

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Somerville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1823 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (379 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (564 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston