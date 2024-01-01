Go
Main picView gallery

Berni's on West Main - 114 West Main St.

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

114 West Main St.

Swainsboro, GA 30401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

114 West Main St., Swainsboro GA 30401

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coleman Lake Restaurant - 823 Steven's crossing rd
orange starNo Reviews
823 Steven's crossing rd Midville, GA 30441
View restaurantnext
Papa Buck's BBQ - S Lewis St
orange star4.6 • 1,522
1085 S Lewis St Metter, GA 30439
View restaurantnext
Paula's Kitchen - Lyon's Ga
orange starNo Reviews
1739 U.S. Hwy 1 N Lyons, GA 30436
View restaurantnext
Savannah Pizza Company -Millen - 131 N Masonic Street
orange starNo Reviews
131 N Masonic Street Millen, GA 30442
View restaurantnext
TreeHouse Grill - 723 NORTH ST W
orange starNo Reviews
723 NORTH ST W Vidalia, GA 30474
View restaurantnext
Leannas
orange starNo Reviews
113 S Main St Swainsboro, GA 30401
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Swainsboro

Statesboro

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Evans

Avg 3.7 (13 restaurants)

North Augusta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Aiken

No reviews yet

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Berni's on West Main - 114 West Main St.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston