Berni's on West Main - 114 West Main St.
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Location
114 West Main St., Swainsboro GA 30401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coleman Lake Restaurant - 823 Steven's crossing rd
No Reviews
823 Steven's crossing rd Midville, GA 30441
View restaurant
Savannah Pizza Company -Millen - 131 N Masonic Street
No Reviews
131 N Masonic Street Millen, GA 30442
View restaurant