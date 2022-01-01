Go
Toast

Jerk Kitchen LA

Come in and enjoy!

4814 Melrose Ave

No reviews yet

Location

4814 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plant Based Sandwich

No reviews yet

LA's best vegan sandwiches.

Winchell's Donut House

No reviews yet

Winchell's Donut House

ORGANICO

No reviews yet

ORGANICO is a restaurant and market that only uses organic and wild-caught ingredients. Unlike other "organic" restaurants, we are extremely strict with our sourcing from proteins to oils and spices. If its not organic, we aren't serving it. Our mission is to make organic food the norm again - just like the old days. We think its time to get back to the basics. The highest quality ingredients unadulterated and unprocessed. No B.S!
Proudly we can say that, together with our conscious customers, we have directly supported 1000's of acres of organic american farmland. Each order supports farmers dedicated to organic and regenerative farming practices and also helps drive demand for more of it. Together, we as a community, are building a cleaner future - 1 meal at a time.

Tadaima

No reviews yet

Delivering premium sushi rolls made with the finest ingredients from the brilliant mind of Chef Kitkat Austria.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston