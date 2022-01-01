Bernie's Restaurant & Bar - Glenside

Go
391 HIGHLAND AVE • $$

Avg 4.5 (253 reviews)

bernie's hand-cut cheesesteak$15.00
sauteed should filet, onions, teriyaki, provolone, roasted garlic aioli, long roll
crispy chicken salad$15.00
crisp mixed greens ,panko-crusted chicken breast strips, apples, grapes, candied walnuts & honey
mustard dressing
salmon vera cruz$21.00
topped with olives, white wine, onions, tomatoes & cilantro. served with a side of roasted garlic mashed potatoes & string beans.
karl burger - beef$13.00
veggie wings$13.00
crispy fried seitan - choice of honey
bbq, hot, mild, sweet & spicy garlic or insanity served with celery & blue cheese
southern burger$15.00
bbq sauce, bacon, cheddar, 2 onion rings
baked mac and cheese$7.00
bernie's wings$16.00
8 wings with a choice of sauce options served with blue cheese and celery
crab sammy$13.00
crab cake, cilantro remoulade, tomato, arugula, le bus bun
french fries$6.00
Location

391 HIGHLAND AVE

GLENSIDE PA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
