Go
Toast

Bernini Honolulu

Bernini Honolulu is an Italian restaurant with a French twist, serving crispy Roman-style pizza, gourmet pasta, and more.
Conveniently located a 3-minute walk from the Ala Moana center, Bernini Honolulu is easily accessible to both locals and tourists. Parking is also available.
We are available for private hire, catering for wedding parties, birthday parties, cooperate functions and more. Get in-touch and will gladly make arrangements for your special event.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS

1218 Waimanu St Suites 101/102 • $$

Avg 4.3 (336 reviews)

Popular Items

American Wagyu Beef Stroganoff$15.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
Maui Onion soup$9.00
Grilled American Wagyu Fillet Mignon$27.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
Bolognese$28.00
"Beef Ragu" - Braised Angus Beef Meat Sauce
Rigatoni
Vongole Bianco$29.00
"Vongole Bianco" - Fresh Clams and White Wine, Perperoncino Style
Spaghetti
PIZZA Norcia$24.00
BIANCA (without Tomato Sauce)
Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Walnut and Truffle Oil
モッツァレッラチーズ、イタリアンソーセージ、キノコ、くるみ
Lazagna$15.00
PIZZA Prosciutto & Mascarpone$24.00
ROSSA (with Tomato Sauce) - Mozzarella , Prosciutto from Parma and Mascarpone with Tomato Cream Sauce
with Tomato Cream Sauce
モッツァレッラチーズ、パルマ産生ハム、マスカルポーネチーズ、トマトクリームソース
Grilled American Wagyu Cut Steak$17.00
Served with:
★Small Salad
★Rice (250g or 300 g) or Bread
★Onion Soup or Dessert
3-Courses ToGo$25.00
★ONE appetizer
★ONE entree (See "A La Carte" Menu for each entree description)
★2-assorted desserts
(Served with Focaccia)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1218 Waimanu St Suites 101/102

Honolulu HI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rinka Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Welcome to Japanese Restaurant Rinka.
Please join us at our new location in Ward Village. Enjoy authentic Japanese cuisine at your home or everywhere!!

Artizen by MW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MW Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brix and Stones

No reviews yet

THE WINE & SPIRIT EXPERIENCE

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston