Berret's Seafood Restaurant

Berret’s is OPEN offering inside and outside dining, from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, adhering to the governor’s Covid 19 regulations regarding social distancing. The safety of our guests and employees is our sole priority. Please wear a mask when inside our building, except for when you are eating at your table.
We are also open from 11:30 to 8:00 for online and phone-in/take-out/curbside orders.
Come enjoy the best in fresh, regional seafood.

Popular Items

Mahi Combo$28.00
Cajun-Crusted Mahi Mahi Fillet with Crab Puffs & Grilled Shrimp
three cheese grits, asparagus, mango barbecue sauce
Kid's Salmon$15.00
Chowder Bowl$12.00
RWB$29.00
Red, White & Blue Plate
Seared Salmon Filler, Sauteed Backfin Crabcake, Grilled Sea Scallops, with Smashed Potatoes, Vegetables and Lemon Caper Sauce
Single Crabcake Entree$22.00
A single four once crabcake with country ham, house Tartar sauce, vegetables & smashed Yukon potatoes
She Crab Cup$8.00
Creamy She Crab Soup with Sherry served with Crackers
D-Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Focaccia Croutons
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed pickled yellow peppers, crisp bacon, toasted almonds, balsamic glaze (GF)
Shrimp Two Ways$25.00
flash-fried, saltine-crusted & buttery grilled shrimp with vegetables and Yukon smashed potatoes
Location

199 South Boundary Street

Wiliamsburg VA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
