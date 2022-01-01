Go
Toast

Berries & Bowls- Bethesda

Now OPEN! Come in and enjoy!

4961 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ACAI BOWL
A delicious blend of organic Acai and bananas
PITAYA BOWL
Organic pitaya blended with pineapple and banana
KALE BOWL
Fresh kale, banana, pineapple, mango and organic coconut milk blended smooth and creamy
COCONUT BOWL
Coconut meat blended smooth and creamy with coconut water and natural sweetener
Green Machine$8.49
fresh kale, bananas, pineapple, avocado, ginger and honey
Crazy Monkey$8.49
bananas, cocoa powder, peanut butter and honey
SPIRULINA BOWL
Spirulina blended with mango, pineapple, banana and organic coconut milk
Verry Berry$8.49
bananas, strawberries, blueberries and chia seeds
Tropical Paradise$8.49
bananas, pineapple, mango and coconut flakes
Good Vibes$8.49
fresh strawberries and bananas
See full menu

Location

4961 Elm Street

Bethesda MD

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

No reviews yet

BETHESDA LOCATION: 8804 Old Georgetown Road
Bethesda, MD 20814
Call Your Mother is a neighborhood bagel shop and deli. Good vibes & good eats.

Alatri Bros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gringos and Mariachis

No reviews yet

specializing in street tacos, tequila, mezcal and whiskies

Ensemble

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston