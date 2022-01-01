Go
Banner pic
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Berry Bites Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2911 West Berry Street

Fort Worth, TX 76109

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Spicy Chicken Sub$8.75
Spicy chicken with grilled jalapenos, onion, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli and Vinaigrette
Cuban$9.75
shredded pork, Ham, swiss ,dill pickle and mustard
Marshmallow Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
Turkey Bacon Avocado$10.75
sliced turkey, avocado, onions, bacon, mayo
Grilled Chicken Pesto$9.75
Grilled chicken, basil pesto, tomato and Provolone cheese
Nashville Hot Chicken$9.25
Breaded Chicken Tenders, Tossed our our House Spice Blend and Hot Honey with Cole Slaw and Pickle
Steak Sandwich$10.50
Sliced ribeye with mushrooms, peppers, onions and provolone cheese
Sea salt French Fries$2.50
Strawberry Shortcake$6.50
Creamy Strawberry smoothie, vanilla icing and strawberry chunks
3 cheese panini$9.50
cheddar, provalone, swiss with sundried tomatos, spinach and bacon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

2911 West Berry Street, Fort Worth TX 76109

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Perrotti's Pizza

No reviews yet

Relaxed, family-run Italian restaurant group offering pies, pastas, subs & lunch specials.
Service options: Dine-in · Curbside pickup · No-contact delivery

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Berry Bites Cafe

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston