Berry Fresh Cafe

We offer Berry Fast Express Curbside Pick-up from our Online and Catering menus. We deliver minimum $25 order in a 3 mile radius.

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

3755 Military Trail • $$

Avg 4.6 (3838 reviews)

Popular Items

Side of Bacon$4.49
Eggs$0.98
Create Your Own Omelet$10.99
Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.
Berry Fresh Slam$11.99
Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.
Traditional Eggs Benedict$11.99
Perfectly poached eggs with Canadian bacon and fresh homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Eggs Any Style$7.99
Two extra large grade AA eggs cooked to order, served with your choice of seasoned red bliss potatoes, sliced tomatoes or fresh homemade grits and your choice of a biscuit or toast.
Big Breakfast$9.49
Two eggs, red bliss potatoes, toast, bacon or sausage and coffee.
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two eggs scrambled on our toasted brioche with cheddar, American or Swiss cheese, served with red bliss potatoes.
Blueberry Fritters (6)$6.99
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
3755 Military Trail

Jupiter FL

Sunday6:55 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:55 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:55 am - 3:00 pm
