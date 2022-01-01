Go
Toast

Berry Fresh Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garden Fresh Veggie Omelet$12.99
Sauteed spinach and onions with mushrooms, diced tomatoes, a trio of roasted peppers and Boursin cheese.
Blueberry Fritters (6)$6.99
Our freshly-made fritter batter full of blueberries and cooked to a golden brown and placed in a paper sack with sugar and cinnamon. We shake them up at your table and serve with strawberry yogurt for dipping!
Side of Bacon$4.49
Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Two eggs scrambled on toasted brioche with cheddar, American or Swiss cheese, served with red bliss potatoes.
Berry Fresh Slam$11.49
Two eggs, two pancakes, two bacon slices or a sausage patty with red bliss potatoes.
O.M.G. Shrimp-N-Grits$13.99
Creamy grits with shrimp, cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, bacon and a pepper trio in a delicious cream sauce.
Big Country Hash$13.99
Ham, pork sausage and bacon pieces over red bliss potatoes and cheddar cheese. Topped with two eggs covered with our homemade country gravy. Includes fresh baked biscuit and homemade apple butter.
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.99
A stack of fluffy homemade buttermilk pancakes.
Create Your Own Omelet$10.99
Start with ham, sausage or bacon with your choice of Swiss, American or Cheddar cheese. Choose from tomato, spinach, onion, peppers, mushrooms or jalapeno.
Bananas & Blue Foster Stuffed French Toast$11.49
Challah bread toast stuffed with cream cheese and fresh sliced bananas and sauteed in a sauce of butter, brown sugar, cinnamon with dark rum.
See full menu

Location

1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd

Port Saint Lucie FL

Sunday6:55 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday6:55 am - 2:30 pm
Friday6:55 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:55 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

West End Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spiro's Taverna

No reviews yet

Live long, eat Greek! Come in and enjoy :)

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

No reviews yet

Get ready for the best BBQ in Palm Beach County for the last 30 years.

Tail-Gators Brews and Grill West

No reviews yet

This our second location in Port St Lucie was established in 2021. We are a family friendly restaraunt & Sports bar. Not your average bar when it comes to our food. We pride ourselves on making everything in house! Our menu ranges from wings, nachos, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, salads, ribs, steaks, fish and pasta. 25 large TV's for watching your favorite teams. Come check us out, you won't be disappointed.""

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston