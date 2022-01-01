Berry Patch Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
900 NEWVILLE ROAD
Location
900 NEWVILLE ROAD
ORLAND CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Lassen Steakhouse
Phenomenal food and service for a fair price.
THB
2805 Esplanade Road, Chico, CA, 95973
The Foodie Cafe
Eclectic gourmet comfort food
Mad Dash Pizza
The original quick bake pizza! Always fresh, always personal. Our pizzas are stone baked in 3 minutes, never microwaved and no heat lamps! Locally owned and not a franchise.