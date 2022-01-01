Go
Toast

Berry Fields Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

201 S Pearl St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$13.49
Tender chicken breast, cheese, bacon, egg, olives, and tomato on a bed of crisp greens topped with dried cranberries served with choice of dressing and our homemade oatmeal bread and honeybutter.
8A. The Northwestern$15.99
Turkey, bacon, avocado sauce, mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato on your choice of toasted bread with side.
3. The Centralia Club$16.99
Three pieces of toasted bread loaded with turkey, ham, bacon, provolone and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of bread and side.
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$13.49
Fried chicken, cheese, olives and tomato on a bed of fresh garden greens topped with dried cranberries, served with choice of dressing and a slice of our oatmeal bread and honey butter.
Fruit Cup$4.99
A cup of the fresh fruit of the day.
Berry Caesar Salad$11.49
Crisp romaine, shredded Parmesan, dried cranberries and homemade croutons tossed in a classic caesar dressing served with our homemade oatmeal bread and honeybutter.
1. The Cranberry Bog$13.49
Roasted turkey breast, mayo, lettuce, cranberry sauce and cream cheese served on your choice of bread with choice of side.
Slice of Pie$7.99
A slice of our award winning homemade pie.
Berry Boss Burger$15.99
Our 1/2lb burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, red relish, American cheese and burger sauce served with choice of side.
Fruit Cup$4.99
A cup of our fresh cut fruit of the day.
See full menu

Location

201 S Pearl St

Centralia WA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Insert Coin

No reviews yet

Arcade Bar

Meconi's Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Infernos Brick Oven Pizza - Tumwater

No reviews yet

Welcome to Infernos Brick Oven Pizza! We're more than just pizza, we're a full flavor brick fired gourmet restaurant featuring Italian classics and family recipes.

The Brick on Trosper

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston