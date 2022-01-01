Bert & Den's Grille
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
249 Reviews
$
4200 S East St Ste 6
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
4200 S East St Ste 6, Indianapolis IN 46227
Nearby restaurants
MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Southside
Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!
1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar
#gethousedat1718
La 5th Ave Tacos
Come in and enjoy!