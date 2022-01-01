Go
Bert & Den's Grille image

Bert & Den's Grille

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

249 Reviews

$

4200 S East St Ste 6

Indianapolis, IN 46227

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4200 S East St Ste 6, Indianapolis IN 46227

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Colonial Tavern

No reviews yet

Bar

MCL Restaurant & Bakery | Southside

No reviews yet

Serving homemade comfort food with heaps of hospitality, since 1950!

1718 The Bates-Hendricks Housebar

No reviews yet

#gethousedat1718

La 5th Ave Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bert & Den's Grille

orange star4.1 • 249 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston