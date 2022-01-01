Bertha's Cafe
Breakfast, Lunch and Pastries.
SANDWICHES
3134 E Indian School Rd • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3134 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
d'Lite Healthy on the Go - Arcadia
Come in and enjoy!
LGO Grocery
LA GRANDE ORANGE GROCERY & PIZZERIA IS A CURATED GENERAL STORE, WINE SHOP, PIZZERIA, AND BREAKFAST COMMUNITY SPOT. ITS BIG CITY BOHEMIAN VIBE IS PERFECT FOR YOUR GRAB-AND-GO BREAKFAST, COFFEE, LUNCH AND DINNER WITH THE NEIGHBORHOOD.
Nanaya Japanese Kitchen
Nanaya Japanese Kitchen is a cozy izakaya-style restaurant in Arcadia. We specialize in katsu sandos, MSG-free ramen, sushi, and sake.
Ingo's Tasty Food
Un-compromised quality, delivered fast.