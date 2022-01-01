Go
Bertha's Cafe

Breakfast, Lunch and Pastries.

SANDWICHES

3134 E Indian School Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)

Popular Items

Club$9.45
Oven Roasted Turkey, smoked ham, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and cheddar cheese.
Chips$1.50
Roasted Veggie Panini$9.45
Oven roasted seasonal veggies. Pesto mayo, arugula, roasted red peppers, and Havarti.
Turkey$9.45
Oven roasted turkey with avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mixed greens, Pesto mayo, Havarti cheese, Bacon and caramelized red onions.
individual cookie$0.45
Regular Tea$2.45
Apple Crumb Sheet (8 pieces) Restaurant Only$25.00
Pick 2$10.49
Chopped Salad$9.45
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, Blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, bell peppers, avocado, chicken and green onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Pesto$9.15
Sliced oven roasted chicken, lettuce, roasted red peppers and pesto mayo.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3134 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix AZ

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

