Bertha's Restaurant and Bar

Family owned bar and restaurant offering seasonal and classic seafood dishes, specializing in our Signature Mussels. Carryout and Delivery available.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

734 S Broadway • $$

Avg 4 (1501 reviews)

Popular Items

Guinness Mussels$15.00
Sauteed in butter, garlic, shallots, onion, old bay, Guinness, and topped with green onion. Served with Fries.
Double Crab Platter$54.00
Two 5oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake handmade daily
White Wine Mussels$16.00
Sauteed in butter, garlic, shallots, onion, white wine, and topped with parsley. Served with Fries.
Fries$4.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00
All JUMBO LUMP, with just enough filler to hold it together.
Double Crab Cake$29.00
Two All JUMBO LUMP, with just enough filler to hold it together.
Single Crab Cake$28.00
5oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake handmade daily
Crab Dip$15.00
Served with Bread and Celery
Garlic Butter Mussels$16.00
Steamed and tossed in garlic butter.
Served with Fries.
Crab Cake Sandwich$28.00
5oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake handmade daily served on a potato roll
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Divey
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

734 S Broadway

Baltimore MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

