Chile relleno in Berthoud

Berthoud restaurants that serve chile relleno

Cocina and Cantina image

 

Cocina and Cantina

400 Mountain Ave, Berthoud

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Relleno Plate$16.50
More about Cocina and Cantina
Restaurant banner

 

Cocina and Cantina Mexican Restaurant - 30 Gateway Drive Unit #2

30 Gateway Drive Unit #2, Berthoud

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chile Relleno Burrito$15.99
More about Cocina and Cantina Mexican Restaurant - 30 Gateway Drive Unit #2

