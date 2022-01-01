Go
A map showing the location of Berts Tavern

Berts Tavern

Open today 3:00 PM - 2:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

52 Reviews

$

115 N Fry

Yates Center, KS 66783

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

115 N Fry, Yates Center KS 66783

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Sam & Louie's

No reviews yet

Sam & Louie’s is a casual Italian restaurant that is all about family & fun! We offer made from scratch and made to order New York style pizza, pastas, salads, burgers, calzones, strombolis and more. We also offer wine and a variety of craft beer on tap.

Berts Tavern

orange star4.8 • 52 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston