Berwyn restaurants you'll love

A festive vanilla peppermint latte that is both festive and made with heart-healthy organic vanilla mint pu-erh fermented tea from our friends at Rishi Tea. We hear that, in addition to being a great immune booster, pu-erh tea can be an excellent hangover cure all. Hey, tis the season! We add just the tiniest hint of our favorite JoSnow syrup and top with your preferred milk.

Favor something a bit lower in sugar? Select our "lower sugar" option and we will swap our traditional vanilla syrup made from cane sugar for a sugar-free vanilla syrup made with monkfruit. Looking for the lowest possible sugar option? Try our macadamia milk, which has no sugar at all.

