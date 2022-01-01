Berwyn restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Berwyn

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Berwyn restaurants

Lunges 'n Lattes image

 

Lunges 'n Lattes

6805 Stanley Ave Suite A, Berwyn

Avg 5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Peppermint Twist Latte
A festive vanilla peppermint latte that is both festive and made with heart-healthy organic vanilla mint pu-erh fermented tea from our friends at Rishi Tea. We hear that, in addition to being a great immune booster, pu-erh tea can be an excellent hangover cure all. Hey, tis the season! We add just the tiniest hint of our favorite JoSnow syrup and top with your preferred milk.
Favor something a bit lower in sugar? Select our "lower sugar" option and we will swap our traditional vanilla syrup made from cane sugar for a sugar-free vanilla syrup made with monkfruit. Looking for the lowest possible sugar option? Try our macadamia milk, which has no sugar at all.
Gingerbread Latte
Baking spices and a hint of vanilla served with your choice of milk. Delicious!
Favor something a bit lower in sugar? Select our "lower sugar" option and we will swap our traditional vanilla syrup made from cane sugar for a sugar-free vanilla syrup made with monkfruit. Looking for the lowest possible sugar option? Swap the oat milk for our macadamia milk, which has no sugar at all.
Sprinkle Donut (gf)$3.50
These gluten-free beauties from our friends at Do-rite are fried, not baked, to deliver an incredible, moist donut that will impress the most discerning donut fans. Dipped in a delicious vanilla glaze before being plunged into a pool of sprinkles. Not your average gluten-free donut!
Mamma Susi Bakeshop image

 

Mamma Susi Bakeshop

6501 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Sheet 2 Layer$75.99
Dinner Roll Pretzel 12pk$4.75
Sourdough 1.5# Sliced$3.99
Slice Factory image

 

Slice Factory

6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese Bites (8 pieces)$5.95
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.
Factory Salad$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
Meat Lovers Slice$5.99
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Autre Monde Cafe image

 

Autre Monde Cafe

6727 w Roosevelt road, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tunisian Chicken Thighs$15.00
Boneless skinless chicken thighs, marinated in Tunisian spices and grilled over charcoal. Spices include allspice, cumin, coriander, clove, cinnamon, paprika, black pepper in olive oil. Served with Tzatziki sauce made from cucumber, mint, garlic and yogurt.
(GF)
Pot De Creme$9.00
Chocolate Hazelnut, Whipped Cream, Chopped Hazelnuts (GF)
Croquetas$9.00
Jamon, Manchengo, Bechamel
Big Guys Sausage Stand image

 

Big Guys Sausage Stand

7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Jumbo Dog$5.95
9" weiner, mustard, onion, relish, pickle, tomato, sport pepper, celery salt
French Fries$2.50
Our very own hand-cut fries
Onion Rings$8.00
hand battered, ranch
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD image

BBQ

FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD

6615 ROOSEVELT RD, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger$14.00
double patty smash burger, cheddar, smoked onions, pickle, slaw, bacon mayo, sesame seed bun. waffle fries.
Giant Wings$15.00
smoked for an hour, fried crisp, dry rubbed, creole ranch
Sd Cornbread$5.00
mama Duncan's family recipe.
Lalo's Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla Ala$4.50
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of a folded-over corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese.
Lalo's Chips & Salsa$4.95
8oz container of our fresh salsa de mesa and a bag of chips.
Jalapeño & Carrot Mix$2.25
Choose from 8oz, 16 oz, and 32 oz...
Parrilla Express image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Parrilla Express

6401 34th St, Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad$8.55
Truck 1 Choc -Museum image

 

Truck 1 Choc -Museum

6801 W Roosevelt, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant

6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Truck 2 Palmer House image

 

Truck 2 Palmer House

6801 w Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Naples FL Rainbow image

 

Naples FL Rainbow

6801 W Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Truck 3 Pistachio image

 

Truck 3 Pistachio

6801 W Roosevelt RD, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mike's Place Sports Bar & Grill

6319 Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Monse's Tapas Bar

6609 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
El Nuevo Vallarta Sports Bar and Grill image

 

El Nuevo Vallarta Sports Bar and Grill

6801 W Cermak Road, Berwyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bodhi Thai Bistro 2 image

 

Bodhi Thai Bistro 2

6211 w. roosevelt rd., berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Lucano's Pizza - Berwyn

6950 Windsor Avenue, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
