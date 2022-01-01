Berwyn restaurants you'll love
Berwyn's top cuisines
Must-try Berwyn restaurants
Lunges 'n Lattes
6805 Stanley Ave Suite A, Berwyn
|Popular items
|Peppermint Twist Latte
A festive vanilla peppermint latte that is both festive and made with heart-healthy organic vanilla mint pu-erh fermented tea from our friends at Rishi Tea. We hear that, in addition to being a great immune booster, pu-erh tea can be an excellent hangover cure all. Hey, tis the season! We add just the tiniest hint of our favorite JoSnow syrup and top with your preferred milk.
Favor something a bit lower in sugar? Select our "lower sugar" option and we will swap our traditional vanilla syrup made from cane sugar for a sugar-free vanilla syrup made with monkfruit. Looking for the lowest possible sugar option? Try our macadamia milk, which has no sugar at all.
|Gingerbread Latte
Baking spices and a hint of vanilla served with your choice of milk. Delicious!
Favor something a bit lower in sugar? Select our "lower sugar" option and we will swap our traditional vanilla syrup made from cane sugar for a sugar-free vanilla syrup made with monkfruit. Looking for the lowest possible sugar option? Swap the oat milk for our macadamia milk, which has no sugar at all.
|Sprinkle Donut (gf)
|$3.50
These gluten-free beauties from our friends at Do-rite are fried, not baked, to deliver an incredible, moist donut that will impress the most discerning donut fans. Dipped in a delicious vanilla glaze before being plunged into a pool of sprinkles. Not your average gluten-free donut!
Mamma Susi Bakeshop
6501 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn
|Popular items
|1/2 Sheet 2 Layer
|$75.99
|Dinner Roll Pretzel 12pk
|$4.75
|Sourdough 1.5# Sliced
|$3.99
Slice Factory
6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese Bites (8 pieces)
|$5.95
Eight dangerously cheesy fried macaroni bites.
|Factory Salad
|$8.95
Hearts of romaine, sweet red onions, roasted red peppers, 6 oz. grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon bits, chopped avocado, topped with crumbled bleu cheese.
|Meat Lovers Slice
|$5.99
Our most popular Slice, it's topped with sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
Autre Monde Cafe
6727 w Roosevelt road, Berwyn
|Popular items
|Tunisian Chicken Thighs
|$15.00
Boneless skinless chicken thighs, marinated in Tunisian spices and grilled over charcoal. Spices include allspice, cumin, coriander, clove, cinnamon, paprika, black pepper in olive oil. Served with Tzatziki sauce made from cucumber, mint, garlic and yogurt.
(GF)
|Pot De Creme
|$9.00
Chocolate Hazelnut, Whipped Cream, Chopped Hazelnuts (GF)
|Croquetas
|$9.00
Jamon, Manchengo, Bechamel
Big Guys Sausage Stand
7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn
|Popular items
|Jumbo Dog
|$5.95
9" weiner, mustard, onion, relish, pickle, tomato, sport pepper, celery salt
|French Fries
|$2.50
Our very own hand-cut fries
|Onion Rings
|$8.00
hand battered, ranch
BBQ
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD
6615 ROOSEVELT RD, Berwyn
|Popular items
|Burger
|$14.00
double patty smash burger, cheddar, smoked onions, pickle, slaw, bacon mayo, sesame seed bun. waffle fries.
|Giant Wings
|$15.00
smoked for an hour, fried crisp, dry rubbed, creole ranch
|Sd Cornbread
|$5.00
mama Duncan's family recipe.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lalo's Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Ala
|$4.50
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of a folded-over corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese.
|Lalo's Chips & Salsa
|$4.95
8oz container of our fresh salsa de mesa and a bag of chips.
|Jalapeño & Carrot Mix
|$2.25
Choose from 8oz, 16 oz, and 32 oz...
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Parrilla Express
6401 34th St, Berwyn
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad
|$8.55
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN
El Nuevo Vallarta Sports Bar and Grill
6801 W Cermak Road, Berwyn
Bodhi Thai Bistro 2
6211 w. roosevelt rd., berwyn
Lucano's Pizza - Berwyn
6950 Windsor Avenue, Berwyn