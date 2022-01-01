Berwyn Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Berwyn

Lalo's Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla Ala$4.50
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of a folded-over corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese.
Lalo's Chips & Salsa$4.95
8oz container of our fresh salsa de mesa and a bag of chips.
Jalapeño & Carrot Mix$2.25
Choose from 8oz, 16 oz, and 32 oz...
Parrilla Express image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Parrilla Express

6401 34th St, Berwyn

Avg 4.5 (702 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad$8.55
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant

6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
El Nuevo Vallarta Sports Bar and Grill image

 

El Nuevo Vallarta Sports Bar and Grill

6801 W Cermak Road, Berwyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
