Bisque in Berwyn

Kettle & Fire’s Mushroom Bisque is made with collagen-rich bone broth that contains 9g of protein and amino acids and compounds — such as glucosamine, glycine, proline, and chondroitin.

Why you'll love it: Unlike supplements created in the lab, bone broth is whole food nutrition. Kettle & Fire simmers bones, water, and organic veggies for a really long time. Vacuum-seal the broth while it’s still hot. And that’s what you drink. Clean, simple, and pure.

Made with certified organic ingredients, pasture-raised chicken bones, slow simmered for 10+ hours, certified gluten free, non-GMO, dairy-free, soy-free, MSG-free, paleo-friendly.

