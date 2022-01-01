Bisque in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve bisque
More about Lunges 'n Lattes
Lunges 'n Lattes
6805 Stanley Ave Suite A, Berwyn
|Mushroom Bisque Keto Soup (16.9oz)
|$8.49
Kettle & Fire’s Mushroom Bisque is made with collagen-rich bone broth that contains 9g of protein and amino acids and compounds — such as glucosamine, glycine, proline, and chondroitin.
Why you'll love it: Unlike supplements created in the lab, bone broth is whole food nutrition. Kettle & Fire simmers bones, water, and organic veggies for a really long time. Vacuum-seal the broth while it’s still hot. And that’s what you drink. Clean, simple, and pure.
Made with certified organic ingredients, pasture-raised chicken bones, slow simmered for 10+ hours, certified gluten free, non-GMO, dairy-free, soy-free, MSG-free, paleo-friendly.