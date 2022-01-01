Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants
Toast

Berwyn restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

Slice Factory

6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$6.00
More about Slice Factory
Big Guys Sausage Stand image

 

Big Guys Sausage Stand

7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Bruschetta$24.00
24 pieces of grilled garlic crostini served with heirloom tomato salad, basil, and Parmigiano on the side to build your own
*Please allow 72 hour notice for all Holiday catering orders*
More about Big Guys Sausage Stand

