Burritos in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants
Berwyn restaurants that serve burritos

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant

6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Lunch$9.99
Your choice of meat Burrito stuffed with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese
Burrito Dinner$12.99
1 Burrito with your choice of meat
More about La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Dinner$15.95
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and your choice of: ground beef, pulled chicken, chopped steak, shredded beef or pork (al pastor). Also topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Burrito Ala$9.95
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato and your choice of ground beef, chicken, flank steak or pork (al pastor), topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Lunch Burrito$10.95
One giant burrito stuffed with beans, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of meat. Topped with sour cream and guacamole; Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
More about Lalo's Restaurant

