Burritos in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN
|Burrito Lunch
|$9.99
Your choice of meat Burrito stuffed with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese
|Burrito Dinner
|$12.99
1 Burrito with your choice of meat
More about Lalo's Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lalo's Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn
|Burrito Dinner
|$15.95
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and your choice of: ground beef, pulled chicken, chopped steak, shredded beef or pork (al pastor). Also topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
|Burrito Ala
|$9.95
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato and your choice of ground beef, chicken, flank steak or pork (al pastor), topped with sour cream and guacamole.
|Lunch Burrito
|$10.95
One giant burrito stuffed with beans, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of meat. Topped with sour cream and guacamole; Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.