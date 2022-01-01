Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Berwyn

Go
Berwyn restaurants
Toast

Berwyn restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Lunges 'n Lattes

6805 Stanley Ave Suite A, Berwyn

Avg 5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
GF Vanilla Cake Balls (2-pack)$5.75
Nothing says party time like a rainbow sprinkle cake ball. Except maybe a sharable 2-pack! These are celiac-safe gluten-free cake balls, but the white chocolate contains a trace amount of milk powder, so dairy allergy sufferers beware. Nut-free.
Lemon Cake Bar (v + gf)$5.00
GF/V Chocolate Cake Balls (2-pack)$5.75
Festive, decadent, but perfectly snackable. These rainbow sprinkle cakeballs are made from a dairy-free dark chocolate with a gluten-free cake that is safe for celiacs. Nut-free, too!
More about Lunges 'n Lattes
Mamma Susi Bakeshop image

 

Mamma Susi Bakeshop

6501 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Cake$24.99
8" Sinful Chocolate Cake$17.49
More about Mamma Susi Bakeshop
FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD image

BBQ

FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD

6615 ROOSEVELT RD, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana French Cakes$12.00
More about FITZGERALDS & BABYGOLD

Browse other tasty dishes in Berwyn

Pork Belly

Turkey Clubs

Chocolate Cake

Sliders

Nachos

Chocolate Brownies

Veggie Burgers

French Fries

Map

More near Berwyn to explore

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

La Grange

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

La Grange Park

No reviews yet

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)

Melrose Park

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1354 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston