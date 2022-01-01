Cake in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve cake
More about Lunges 'n Lattes
Lunges 'n Lattes
6805 Stanley Ave Suite A, Berwyn
|GF Vanilla Cake Balls (2-pack)
|$5.75
Nothing says party time like a rainbow sprinkle cake ball. Except maybe a sharable 2-pack! These are celiac-safe gluten-free cake balls, but the white chocolate contains a trace amount of milk powder, so dairy allergy sufferers beware. Nut-free.
|Lemon Cake Bar (v + gf)
|$5.00
|GF/V Chocolate Cake Balls (2-pack)
|$5.75
Festive, decadent, but perfectly snackable. These rainbow sprinkle cakeballs are made from a dairy-free dark chocolate with a gluten-free cake that is safe for celiacs. Nut-free, too!
More about Mamma Susi Bakeshop
Mamma Susi Bakeshop
6501 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn
|Turkey Cake
|$24.99
|8" Sinful Chocolate Cake
|$17.49