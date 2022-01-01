Chicken sandwiches in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Slice Factory
6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn
|Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
Juicy 6 oz. chicken breast served with lettuce and topped with our very own chipotle ranch sauce.
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$9.95
Juicy chicken breast breaded and fries, covered with marinara and baked with mozzarella.
|L.A. Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
Big Guys Sausage Stand
7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn
|Greek Chicken Pita Sandwich
|$8.95
feta cheese, kalamata olives, red pepper, cucumber, red onion, chili sauce, dill sauce
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ranch, brioche bun
|Chicken Pita Sandwich
|$7.95
lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch