Chicken sandwiches in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Slice Factory

6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Juicy 6 oz. chicken breast served with lettuce and topped with our very own chipotle ranch sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$9.95
Juicy chicken breast breaded and fries, covered with marinara and baked with mozzarella.
L.A. Chicken Sandwich$6.95
A 6oz. juicy chicken breast, with our famous avocado spread, topped with lettuce?and tomato.
Item pic

 

Big Guys Sausage Stand

7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

Greek Chicken Pita Sandwich$8.95
feta cheese, kalamata olives, red pepper, cucumber, red onion, chili sauce, dill sauce
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.95
buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ranch, brioche bun
Chicken Pita Sandwich$7.95
lettuce, tomato, red onion, ranch
