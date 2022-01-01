Chile relleno in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve chile relleno
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN
|Chiles Rellenos de Queso Platillo Dinner
|$16.99
2 poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, egg battered and pan-fried. A vegetarian delight!
Lalo's Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn
|Chile Relleno Ala
|$7.50
A poblano pepper filled with cheese, egg battered and pan fried in our mild ranchera sauce.
|Chiles Rellenos
|$19.95
Contains Gluten!!!
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese, egg battered and pan fried in our mild ranchera sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and zucchini salad.