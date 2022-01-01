Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants
Berwyn restaurants that serve chile relleno

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant

6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chiles Rellenos de Queso Platillo Dinner$16.99
2 poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, egg battered and pan-fried. A vegetarian delight!
More about La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
Takeout
Chile Relleno Ala$7.50
A poblano pepper filled with cheese, egg battered and pan fried in our mild ranchera sauce.
Chiles Rellenos$19.95
Contains Gluten!!!
Two poblano peppers filled with cheese, egg battered and pan fried in our mild ranchera sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and zucchini salad.
More about Lalo's Restaurant

