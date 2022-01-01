Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants
Toast

Berwyn restaurants that serve cobb salad

California Cobb Salad image

 

Slice Factory

6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
California Cobb Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
California Cobb Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
More about Slice Factory
Item pic

 

Big Guys Sausage Stand

7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red pepper, red onion, blue cheese, tortilla strips, ranch dressing
Family Cobb Salad$31.95
iceberg lettuce, bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red pepper, red onion, blue cheese, tortilla strips, ranch dressing
Pan of Cobb Salad$45.00
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados, hard boiled eggs, bacon, chicken, and red onion. Served with a side of ranch dressing, blue cheese, and tortilla strips.
More about Big Guys Sausage Stand

