Cobb salad in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve cobb salad
Slice Factory
6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn
California Cobb Salad
$7.99
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
California Cobb Salad
$8.95
|$8.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, grilled chicken breast, chopped avocado, crumbled bleu cheese, smoked bacon bits and boiled egg.
Big Guys Sausage Stand
7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn
Cobb Salad
iceberg lettuce, bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red pepper, red onion, blue cheese, tortilla strips, ranch dressing
Family Cobb Salad
$31.95
|$31.95
iceberg lettuce, bacon, chicken, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, red pepper, red onion, blue cheese, tortilla strips, ranch dressing
Pan of Cobb Salad
$45.00
|$45.00
Chopped iceberg lettuce topped with red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocados, hard boiled eggs, bacon, chicken, and red onion. Served with a side of ranch dressing, blue cheese, and tortilla strips.