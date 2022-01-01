Cookies in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve cookies
Lunges 'n Lattes
6805 Stanley Ave Suite A, Berwyn
|Keto Cookie Dough Bar (v + gf)
|$5.50
The unicorn of keto treats has arrived -- one that is also vegan-friendly! This plant-based fat bomb incorporates all of the healthy fats and energy-sustaining good stuff and none of the animal products. 10.5 net carbs and 0g sugar.
|CrumbCrusher Piñata Sugar Cookie
|$3.75
Our friend Chelsea of CrumbCrusher has created this special for Cinco de Mayo -- a delicious frosted sugar cookie cutout. Nothing says celebrate like a piñata! Contains wheat, egg, and dairy.
Slice Factory
6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn
|COOKIES N CREAM
|$7.95
1 pint - Cookie gelato with sandwich cookie pieces.