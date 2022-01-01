Cookies in Berwyn

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Lunges 'n Lattes

6805 Stanley Ave Suite A, Berwyn

Avg 5 (444 reviews)
Takeout
Keto Cookie Dough Bar (v + gf)$5.50
The unicorn of keto treats has arrived -- one that is also vegan-friendly! This plant-based fat bomb incorporates all of the healthy fats and energy-sustaining good stuff and none of the animal products. 10.5 net carbs and 0g sugar.
CrumbCrusher Piñata Sugar Cookie$3.75
Our friend Chelsea of CrumbCrusher has created this special for Cinco de Mayo -- a delicious frosted sugar cookie cutout. Nothing says celebrate like a piñata! Contains wheat, egg, and dairy.
More about Lunges 'n Lattes
Item pic

 

Slice Factory

6920 Ogden Ave, Berwyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
COOKIES N CREAM$7.95
1 pint - Cookie gelato with sandwich cookie pieces.
More about Slice Factory
Big Guys Sausage Stand image

 

Big Guys Sausage Stand

7021 Roosevelt Rd, Berwyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$28.00
Big chocolate chunk cookies. Platter of 18.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
Individual Chocolate chip cookie
cookie~ 207 Calories
More about Big Guys Sausage Stand

