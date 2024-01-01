Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Berwyn

Berwyn restaurants that serve fajitas

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

La Lupita Mexican Restaurant

6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN

Avg 4.1 (1432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas de Bistec$25.99
Skirt steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes and green bell peppers.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lalo's Mexican Restaurant

3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (2893 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas de Pollo$24.95
Generous tender chicken breast, grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and colorful bell peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Fajitas de Res$23.95
Generous portions of skirt steak , grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and colorful bell peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Fajitas de Camaron$23.95
Shrimp fajitas grilled with slices of onion, tomatoes and colorful bell peppers. Served with white rice, zucchini salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
