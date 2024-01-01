Fajitas in Berwyn
Berwyn restaurants that serve fajitas
La Lupita Mexican Restaurant
6539 CERMAK RD, BERWYN
|Fajitas de Bistec
|$25.99
Skirt steak sauteed with onions, tomatoes and green bell peppers.
Lalo's Mexican Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave, Berwyn
|Fajitas de Pollo
|$24.95
Generous tender chicken breast, grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and colorful bell peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
|Fajitas de Res
|$23.95
Generous portions of skirt steak , grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and colorful bell peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
|Fajitas de Camaron
|$23.95
Shrimp fajitas grilled with slices of onion, tomatoes and colorful bell peppers. Served with white rice, zucchini salad, guacamole, and sour cream.